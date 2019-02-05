4/30 prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Medford 27, Northland Pines 3

Medford 13, Northland Pines 9

Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.

Gilman 19, Owen-Withee 5

Gilman 16, Owen-Withee 1

Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rhinelander 7, Medford 4

Medford 7, Rhinelander 6

Next: Medford at Northland Pines DH, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Gilman 7, Owen-Withee 0

Gabe Gunderson and Dallas Skabroud combine on a 1-hit shutout.

Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

GNC Meet #2 at Medford

1. Lakeland, 320

2. Mosinee, 353

3. Antigo, 365

4. Rhinelander, 374

5. Medford, 377

6. Tomahawk, 407

7. Northland Pines, 417

Medford’s Michael Dassow ties for sixth (86).

Next: GNC Meet #3 at Mosinee, Thursday at 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 2, Mosinee 0

Meredith Seidel both goals for Medford.

Next: Medford at Newman Catholic, Thursday at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 7, Newman Catholic 0

Next: Stevens Point Pacelli at Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Gilman Invitational, canceled.

Bloomer Invitational

Girls

1. Medford, 143

2. Bloomer, 98

3. Northwestern, 91

4. Baldwin-Woodville, 66

5. Cumberland, 60

6. Fall Creek, 45

7. Flambeau, 40

8. McDonell Central, 34

9. Durand, 32

10. Elk Mound, 18

11. Altoona, 17

12. Cameron, 2

13. New Auburn, 1

Boys

1. Medford, 138.16

2. Northwestern, 131.16

3. Bloomer, 70.16

4. Durand, 59

5. Baldwin-Woodville, 50

6. Cumberland, 43

7. Altoona, 42.16

8. Elk Mound, 39

9. Fall Creek, 25

10. McDonell Central, 23.16

11. Cameron, 20

12. New Auburn, 16.16

13. Flambeau, 5

Next: Medford at Merrill Otto Bacher Invitational, Friday at 5 p.m.