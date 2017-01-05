4/28 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Friday, April 28

BASEBALL

Athens 4, Rib Lake 3

Colton Weiler's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Blue Jays a come-from-behind win and handed the Redmen their first conference loss.

Pittsville 1, Medford 0 (nc)

Spencer 18, Gilman 8

SOFTBALL

Athens 8, Rib Lake 3

Spencer 12, Gilman 2

TRACK AND FIELD

Marathon Invite

Boys team results: 1. Marathon, 203 points; 2. Edgar, 163; 3. Rib Lake, 62; 4. Northland Lutheran, 54; 5. Abbotsford, 39; 6. Prentice, 13.

Girls team results: 1. Edgar, 205 points; 2. Marathon, 122; 3. Rib Lake, 102; 4. Prentice, 54; 5. Abbotsford, 32; 6. Northland Lutheran, 16.

BOYS TENNIS

Ashland 6, Medford 1