4/26 prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Gilman 5, Spencer 3

Gilman 7, Spencer 0

Pirates take early lead in Eastern Cloverbelt at 4-0.

Next: Loyal at Gilman, Monday at 5 p.m.

Medford 6, Phillips 1

Rachel Mudgett gets the win, Delani Clausnitzer and Alex Nicks both three for four.

Next: Chequamegon at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake at Marathon

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

BASEBALL

Medford 3, D.C. Everest 1

Cade Alexander throws a complete-game 2-hitter.

Next: Rhinelander at Medford DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Spencer 8, Gilman 6

Next: Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, Monday at 5 p.m.

Marathon 11, Rib Lake 3

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

GOLF

Medford Invitational

1. Lakeland, 324

2. Ashland, 360

3. Medford, 374

4. Antigo, 375

5. Rhinelander, 391

6. Tomahawk, 393

7. Chequamegon, 410

8. Washburn, 539

Medford’s Brady Tlusty 9th with a 90.

Next: GNC Meet #2 at Medford, Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Monday postponements

Medford boys tennis at Antigo

Rib Lake track at Stratford