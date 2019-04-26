4/25 prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Medford 1, Lakeland 0

Rachel Mudgett complete-game shutout, Alex Nicks RBI single in 6th.

Next: Medford at Phillips, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Gilman 5, Loyal 4

Next: Spencer at Gilman DH, Friday at 4 p.m.

Rib Lake over Prentice

First win for Redmen under head coach Hannah Schmidtfranz

Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

BASEBALL

Mosinee 5, Medford 1

Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Gilman 14, Loyal 3

Pirates knock off Greyhounds for season’s first win

Next: Spencer at Gilman, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Rib Lake 15, Prentice 3

Rib Lake improves to 8-1

Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rhinelander 4, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Antigo, Monday at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rhinelander 5, Medford 2

Next: Medford at Newman Catholic, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Antigo over Medford

Next: Medford Invitational, Friday at noon at Black River Golf Course.

TRACK & FIELD

Auburndale Invitational

Girls

1. Medford, 187

2. Colby, 103

3. Auburndale, 87

4. Spencer, 72

5. Neillsville, 59.5

6. Marshfield, 46.5

7. Loyal, 46

8. Assumption, 30

9. Stratford, 28.5

10. Columbus Catholic, 23.5

11. Owen-Withee, 12

Boys

1. Stratford, 165

2. Medford, 164

3. Neillsville, 81

4. Loyal, 72

5. Spencer, 68

6. Colby, 44

7. Auburndale, 30

8. Owen-Withee, 27

9. Greenwood, 24

10. Columbus Catholic, 2

11. Assumption, 1

Next: Medford at Bloomer Invitational, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Rib Lake at Phillips Quad, no report.

Next: Rib Lake at Straford, Monday at 4:30 p.m.