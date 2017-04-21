4/20 sports scoreboard
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 8:59am mattf
Wet weather wipes out all but Medford track, girls soccer
Sports results for Thursday, April 21.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland 5, Medford 1
TRACK AND FIELD
Dale Peterson Invitational, Antigo
Boys team results: 1. Shawano, 151 points; 2. Newman Catholic, 113; 3. Antigo, 93; 4. Medford, 85; 5. Three Lakes, 74; 6. Rhinelander, 47; 7. Crandon, 46.
Girls team results: 1. Antigo, 163.5 points; 2. Three Lakes, 102; 3. Medford, 97; 4. Shawano, 92.5; 5. Rhinelander, 89; 6. Newman Catholic, 63; 7. Crandon, 9.
BASEBALL
Gilman at Colby, POSTPONED, makeup TBD.
Tomahawk at Medford, POSTPONED to April 21
SOFTBALL
Gilman at Colby, POSTPONED, makeup TBD.
Medford at Tomahawk, POSTPONED to April 28
