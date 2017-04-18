4/17 sports scoreboard

Sports scores for Monday, April 17.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 19, Prentice 14

The Redmen scored 17 runs in the final three innings, rallying from a 10-2 deficit, to beat archrival Prentice. Rib Lake drew 12 walks in the win.

Gilman 12, Granton 2

Medford 12, Wausau East 6 (nc)

SOFTBALL

Prentice 9, Rib Lake 1

Bruce 15, Gilman 5 (nc)

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 4, Lakeland 3