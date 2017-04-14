4/13 sports scoreboard
Sports scores for Thursday, April 13.
The Medford girls track team won six events en route to the team championship at Thursday's home Early Bird Invitational.
Freshman Katie Phillips won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs to lead the way as the Raiders racked up 174.5 points, giving them a comfortable win over runner-up Lakeland.
Medford's boys team was second behind Lakeland in the team competition.
Rib Lake's Lisa Schubert won the 100-meter dash. The Redmen girls took fifth and the boys were seventh.
TRACK AND FIELD
Medford Early Bird Invitational
Boys team results: 1. Lakeland, 182 points; 2. Medford, 171; 3. Loyal, 83; 4. Mosinee, 72.5; 5. Ashland, 67; 6. Antigo, 63.5; 7. Rib Lake, 27; 8. Crandon, 17; 9. Rhinelander, 12.
Girls team results: 1. Medford, 174.5 points; 2. Lakeland, 122; 3. Mosinee, 106; 4. Antigo, 88; 5. Rib Lake, 83.5; 6. Ashland, 52; 7. Rhinelander, 39; 8. Loyal, 24; 9. Crandon, 5.
Gilman Invitational
Boys team results: 1. Stanley-Boyd, 209 points; 2. Owen-Withee, 92; 3. Gilman, 84; 4. Thorp, 50; 5. Mercer, 24; 6. Greenwood, 16.
Girls team results: 1. Stanley-Boyd, 145 points; 2. Mercer, 105; 3. Thorp, 68; 4. Greenwood, 65; T5. Owen-Withee, 49; T5. Gilman, 49.
BASEBALL
Rib Lake 9, Chequamegon 5
Mosinee 8, Medford 5
SOFTBALL
Mosinee 4, Medford 0
Chequamegon 7, Rib Lake 1
GOLF
Oredocker Golf Invite
Chequamegon Bay Golf Club, Ashland
Team results (top 5): 1. Lakeland, 347 strokes; 2. Medford, 351; 3. Ashland, 352; 4. Rhinelander, 359; 5. Superior, 366.