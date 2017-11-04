4/10 sports scoreboard

Sports scores for Monday, April 10.

SOFTBALL

Medford 16, Thorp 6 (nc)

Hailee Clausnitzer and Brynn Rau both each hit a home run to power the Raiders to a 10-run rule win in five innings over the visiting Cardinals.

Rib Lake at Prentice, POSTPONED to April 17, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Assumption 8, Medford 3 (nc)

BASEBALL

Rib Lake at Prentice, POSTPONED to April 17, 4:45 p.m.

Loyal at Gilman, POSTPONED, makeup TBD.