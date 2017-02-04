Home / 4/1 sports roundup

4/1 sports roundup



Sun, 04/02/2017 - 6:24pm mattf
Medford baseball drops doubleheader at Rapids
April 2, 2017

The Medford Raiders baseball team opened the 2017 season on Saturday with a doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids. The Lumberjacks swept both games by a combined 26-10 score.  

BASEBALL
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Medford 5
Doubleheader game 1

BASEBALL
Wisconsin Rapids 16, Medford 5
Doubleheader game 2

 

For expanded coverage of Saturday's doubleheader, pick up a copy of next Thursday's (April 6) edition of The Star News.

