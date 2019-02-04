Home / The Star News / 4/1 prep scoreboard

Rib Lake pitcher Brittney Staab, backed up by third baseman Cameron Scheithauer, throws to first base to retire Gilman's Montana Birkenholz during the first inning of Monday's season-opeing softball game. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Casey Webster drops down the first of consecutive bunt singles that drove in runs and gave the Pirates their 2-1 walk-off win over Rib Lake Monday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Tue, 04/02/2019
Gilman breaks through in 7th to edge Rib Lake

SOFTBALL
Gilman 2, Rib Lake 1
Pirates get RBI bunt singles from Casey Webster and Grace Grunseth in the bottom of the 7th.
Sam Rodman RBI for Rib Lake.
Gilman’s Katie Webster and Brittney Staab pitched complete games.
Next: Both teams’ Tuesday games were postponed.
Thorp at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.; Rib Lake at Auburndale, April 9 at 4:45 p.m.

TENTATIVE TUESDAY SCHEDULE
Medford softball vs. Merrill & Tomahawk at Mauston, 3 p.m.
Lakeland baseball at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Rib Lake track at Pittsville, 4:30 p.m.
Cornell-Lake Holcombe baseball at Gilman, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia girls soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.

