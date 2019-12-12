4-1 record puts Raiders on top at West; team routs Bulldogs

A switch from the Ellsworth Invitational to the Wausau West Duals for this season’s first weekend wrestling tournament paid dividends Saturday for the Medford Raiders, who emerged from five rounds of competition with the day’s best record in a stacked eight-team tournament.

The Raiders went 4-1, beating four Division 1 squads and losing to Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the championship bracket.

Jake Rau went undefeated at 220 pounds as did Zeke Sigmund at 145 pounds and several wrestlers took only one loss.

“It was good wrestling, good competition,” said Medford head coach Brandon Marcis, a Wausau West alum. “The dual-meet format was what we needed.”

