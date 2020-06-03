3/6 WIAA prep scoreboard
WIAA DIV. 2 STATE GYMNASTICS
Team competition
1. Mount Horeb, 143.216
2. Whitefish Bay, 142.666
3. Elkhorn, 135.601
4. River Falls, 135.416
5. Medford Co-op, 134.901
6. Sparta, 134.333
7. G-E-T Co-op, 133.366
8. Waupun, 128.983
9. Platteville Co-op, 126.551
10. Ashland-Mellen, 125.734
Raiders set school record for team score, season best team scores on bars (32.134), beam (34.217) and floor (35.133).
Next: Anna Wanke, Brooklyn Bilz, Makala Ulrich, Kate Malchow and Megan Wanke in WIAA DIv. 2 individual state competition, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
WIAA DIV. 5 BOYS BASKETBALL
#3 Rib Lake 73, #11 Newman Catholic 50
Nick Gerstberger 31 points, Devyn Vlach 20 points
#2 Wild Rose 74, #7 Columbus Catholic 66
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional final: #3 Rib Lake at #2 Wild Rose, Saturday at 7 p.m.
WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS BASKETBALL
#3 New Richmond 66, #6 Medford 56
Peyton Kuhn 25 points
Medford's season ends at 19-5