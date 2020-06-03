Home / The Star News

3/6 WIAA prep scoreboard



Medford's Makala Ulrich takes off on what would be an impressive tsuk vault that earned her a score of 8.617 during Friday's WIAA Division 2 team competition at the state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Brooklyn Bilz goes from low bar to high during her routine that earned a season-best score 8.217 during Friday's state competition. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Anna Wanke begins her balance beam routine during Friday's state competition. Wanke would earn a score of 8.55. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Steven Petkau scores off a Devyn Vlach steal, putting the Redmen up 12-6 early in their 73-50 regional semifinal win over Newman Catholic. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDevyn Vlach scores a clinching layup late in Rib Lake's regional semifinal win. The senior hit two big 3-pointers early in the second half to help break the game open. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 10:01pm mattf
Gymnasts have big day, Redmen advance and Raiders fall

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE GYMNASTICS
Team competition
1. Mount Horeb, 143.216
2. Whitefish Bay, 142.666
3. Elkhorn, 135.601
4. River Falls, 135.416
5. Medford Co-op, 134.901
6. Sparta, 134.333
7. G-E-T Co-op, 133.366
8. Waupun, 128.983
9. Platteville Co-op, 126.551
10. Ashland-Mellen, 125.734
Raiders set school record for team score, season best team scores on bars (32.134), beam (34.217) and floor (35.133).
Next: Anna Wanke, Brooklyn Bilz, Makala Ulrich, Kate Malchow and Megan Wanke in WIAA DIv. 2 individual state competition, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

WIAA DIV. 5 BOYS BASKETBALL
#3 Rib Lake 73, #11 Newman Catholic 50
Nick Gerstberger 31 points, Devyn Vlach 20 points
#2 Wild Rose 74, #7 Columbus Catholic 66
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional final: #3 Rib Lake at #2 Wild Rose, Saturday at 7 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS BASKETBALL
#3 New Richmond 66, #6 Medford 56
Peyton Kuhn 25 points
Medford's season ends at 19-5

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here