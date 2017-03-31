3/31 sports roundup

Gilman and Rib Lake played a baseball-softball doubleheader Friday night in Rib Lake to open the 2017 spring outdoor sports season.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 13, Gilman 3. F/5

Rib Lake stormed in front with six runs in the first inning and Jerod Arkola struck out nine over five innings to boost the Redmen past Gilman on opening day.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 7, Rib Lake 3. F/8

Gilman broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the eighth - Amanda Wisocky hit a two-run single and Cooper Sherfield and Kasee Burton each drove in a run - as the Pirates survived against Rib Lake.

