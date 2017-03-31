3/30 sports roundup

Rib Lake's Emily Espinoza won the 800-meter run, Caitlyn Fitzl won the 3,200-meter run and Espinoza, Rae Wright, Hope Thums and Hailey Wudi teamed up to win the 4x800-meter relay to help the Redmen to a second place finish at Thursday's Marshfield Girls Indoor Invite.

Medford freshman Sami Stolp won the triple jump.

Marshfield easily won the team title with 156.92 points. Rib Lake took second (91.5) and Medford was third (81.85).

Marshfield Girls Indoor Invite

Team results: 1. Marshfield, 156.92 points; 2. Rib Lake, 91.5; 3. Medford, 81.85; 4. Abbotsford, 56.92; 5. Colby, 43; 6. Athens, 42; 7. Prentice, 32.5; 8. New Lisbon, 25.85; 9. Mercer, 19.42; 10. Marshfield Orange, 18; 11. Pittsville, 18; 12. Marshfield White, 4.

Chippewa Falls McDonell Indoor Invitational

UW-Eau Claire

Boys team results (top 5): 1. Bloomer, 110 points; 2. McDonell Central, 84; 3. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 78; 4. Cameron, 68; 5. Mondovi, 53.5; 6. Gilman, 47.

Girls team results (top 5): 1. Bloomer, 158.5 points; 2. Cameron, 78; 3. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 62; 4. Thorp, 55.5; 5. Flambeau, 43.5; 11. Gilman, 8.

