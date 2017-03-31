Home / 3/30 sports roundup

3/30 sports roundup



The Rib Lake girls track and field team celebrates a second place finish at yesterday's Marshfield Indoor Invite. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 03/31/2017 - 10:06am mattf
Rib Lake edges Medford for silver at Marshfield Girls Indoor
March 31, 2017

Rib Lake's Emily Espinoza won the 800-meter run, Caitlyn Fitzl won the 3,200-meter run and Espinoza, Rae Wright, Hope Thums and Hailey Wudi teamed up to win the 4x800-meter relay to help the Redmen to a second place finish at Thursday's Marshfield Girls Indoor Invite.

Medford freshman Sami Stolp won the triple jump.

Marshfield easily won the team title with 156.92 points. Rib Lake took second (91.5) and Medford was third (81.85).

TRACK AND FIELD
Marshfield Girls Indoor Invite

Team results: 1. Marshfield, 156.92 points; 2. Rib Lake, 91.5; 3. Medford, 81.85; 4. Abbotsford, 56.92; 5. Colby, 43; 6. Athens, 42; 7. Prentice, 32.5; 8. New Lisbon, 25.85; 9. Mercer, 19.42; 10. Marshfield Orange, 18; 11. Pittsville, 18; 12. Marshfield White, 4.

TRACK AND FIELD
Chippewa Falls McDonell Indoor Invitational
UW-Eau Claire

Boys team results (top 5): 1. Bloomer, 110 points; 2. McDonell Central, 84; 3. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 78; 4. Cameron, 68; 5. Mondovi, 53.5; 6. Gilman, 47.

Girls team results (top 5): 1. Bloomer, 158.5 points; 2. Cameron, 78; 3. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 62; 4. Thorp, 55.5; 5. Flambeau, 43.5; 11. Gilman, 8.
 

 

For more coverage of Taylor County's track and field teams, pick up a copy of The Star News, available each Thursday.

