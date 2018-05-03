Home / The Star News / 3/3 Regional final scoreboard

Rib Lake's Nick Gerstberger attempts a reverse layup during the second half of the team's 67-53 WIAA Division 5 regional final win over Turtle Lake Saturday night in Prentice. Gerstberger had 17 points and nine rebounds in the win. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsRib Lake Redmen Sean Schreiner, Levi Ewan and Zane Mencheski join Jerod Arkola after the injured senior accepted the WIAA regional championship plaque from Rib Lake athletic director Mike Wudi following Saturday's win. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsMedford forward Doug Way scores the Raiders' last points of the season, hitting this shot over Marshfield's Preston Wagner late in Saturday's 69-42 WIAA Division 2 regional final loss to the Tigers. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News Freshman Peyton Kuhn leads the line of Raiders waiting to give senior Cameron Wenzel a farewell hug as the final seconds tick away in Saturday's regional final loss. Wenzel leaves Medford's boys basketball program in third place on the all-time scoring list with 1,201 points. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Redmen advance to sectional semis

WIAA DIVISION 5 REGIONAL FINAL
#1 Rib Lake 67, #5 Turtle Lake 53 at Prentice
Rib Lake wins third regional championship in four years
Levi Ewan 19 points, Nick Gerstberger 17 points and nine rebounds and Cody Blomberg 14 points and 11 rebounds for Rib Lake (17-7).
Redmen broke open a 29-23 game at the half and led by as many as 24 in the second half.

Next: WIAA Div. 5 sectional semifinal vs #3 McDonell Central (15-10) at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School Thursday at 7 p.m.
Winner advances to sectional final in Spooner on Saturday at 7 p.m. to face either #2 Drummond (18-7) or #1 South Shore (22-3).

WIAA DIVISION 2 REGIONAL FINAL
#5 Marshfield 69, #9 Medford 42
Tigers (13-11) jumped out to 16-2 lead, led 26-15 at halftime and scored first 8 points of second half while ending Medford’s season at 15-10.
Cam Wenzel scored 16 points and finished his career as Medford’s third-leading scorer in program history with 1,201 points. Doug Way added 10, all in the second half.

Marshfield advances to play #2 Merrill (16-8) Thursday at Wausau East in a sectional semifinal. Marshfield swept Merrill in two regular-season meetings.

