3/28 sports roundup

Donald Dums won the 3,200-meter run to lead Rib Lake to a third place finish at Tuesday's Marshfield Boys Indoor Invitational.

The Redmen scored 64.5 points to finish third. Medford, relying mostly on young athletes, scored six points to finish 13th.

TRACK AND FIELD

Marshfield Indoor Boys Invitational

Team results: 1. Marshfield, 136.5 points; 2. Marathon, 83; 3. Rib Lake, 64.5; 4. Stanley-Boyd, 59; 5. Stratford, 56; 6. Marshfield Orange, 47; 7. Abbotsford, 46.5; 8. Auburndale, 18; T9. Colby, 17; T9. Cashton, 17; T9. Pittsville, 17; 12. Marshfield White, 9; 13. Medford, 6; 14. Athens, 4.5; 15. New Lisbon, 4.

SOFTBALL (March 27)

Rockledge (FL) 7, Medford 5

Cocoa Beach, FL