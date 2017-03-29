Home / 3/28 sports roundup

3/28 sports roundup



Rib Lake's Donald Dums won the 3,200-meter run at last night's Marshfield Indoor Invite. MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS
Rib Lake boys take 3rd at Marshfield Indoor; Medford is 13th
March 29, 2017

Donald Dums won the 3,200-meter run to lead Rib Lake to a third place finish at Tuesday's Marshfield Boys Indoor Invitational.

The Redmen scored 64.5 points to finish third. Medford, relying mostly on young athletes, scored six points to finish 13th.

TRACK AND FIELD
Marshfield Indoor Boys Invitational

Team results: 1. Marshfield, 136.5 points; 2. Marathon, 83; 3. Rib Lake, 64.5; 4. Stanley-Boyd, 59; 5. Stratford, 56; 6. Marshfield Orange, 47; 7. Abbotsford, 46.5; 8. Auburndale, 18; T9. Colby, 17; T9. Cashton, 17; T9. Pittsville, 17; 12. Marshfield White, 9; 13. Medford, 6; 14. Athens, 4.5; 15. New Lisbon, 4.

SOFTBALL (March 27)
Rockledge (FL) 7, Medford 5
Cocoa Beach, FL

 

