3/28-30 prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Baraboo 4, Medford 2

Alex Nicks 1-3, double, run, RBI

Rachel Mudgett, 1-3, triple, run

Next: Medford vs. Merrill and Tomahawk at Mauston, Tuesday at 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 1, Somerset 1

Ellee Grunwald scores tying goal 11:59 into second half.

Next: Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK

Merrill Indoor Invitational

1. Edgar, 199

2. Merrill, 121.5

3. Rib Lake, 95.5

4. Waupaca, 75

5. Prentice, 42

Rib Lake’s Maddie Winter wins the shot put (31-1) and Savana Radtke second (30-11.5). Lisa Schubert (7.31) second in 50-meter dash.

Next: Rib Lake at Pittsville outdoor meet, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.