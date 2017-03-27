3/25 sports roundup

Saturday on the campus of UW-Stout, the Medford Raiders track and field team competed at the Northern Badger Classic - Large School meet.

The Raider boys scored 66 points to finish second, a point behind Lakeland, while the girls scored 23 points to finish 10th in their respective team competitions.

Jake Sullivan won the boys 800-meter run for Medford's lone event win of the meet.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northern Badger Classic - Large School Meet

March 25, UW-Stout, Menomonie

Boys team results: 1. Lakeland, 67 points; 2. Medford, 66; 3. Menomonie, 56; 4. Eastview, 53; 5. La Crosse Logan, 52; 6. Rice Lake, 51; 7. Eau Claire Memorial, 38.5; 8. Chippewa Falls, 32; 9. Tomah, 26.5; 10. Black River Falls, 18; 11. Turtle Lake/Clayton, 16; 12. Eau Claire North, 14; 13. Bloomer, 7; 14. Hayward, 6; 15. Superior, 3.

Girls team results: 1. Menomonie, 85 points; 2. Bloomer, 82; T3. Lakeland, 45; T3. Hayward, 45; 5. Rice Lake, 43; 6. Eau Claire Memorial, 41; 7. Stewartville, 33; 8. Chippewa Falls, 31; 9. La Crosse Logan, 29; 10. Medford, 23; 11. Superior, 19; 12. Black RIver Falls, 14; 13. Eau Claire North, 12; 14. Tomah, 4; 15. Turtle Lake/Clayton, 1.

