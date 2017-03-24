Home / 3/23 sports roundup

3/23 sports roundup



A general view of the Wausau West fieldhouse prior to the start of Thursday's Small School Invitational. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSGilman's Dayne Tallier leads off the the 4x160-meter relay during Thursday's Wausau West Small School Invitational. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 03/24/2017 - 8:58am mattf
Medford, Gilman boys compete at Wausau West Indoor
March 24, 2017

Three Taylor County high school athletes won individual titles at the 47th annual Wausau West Small School Indoor boys track and field invitational, held Thursday afternoon in Wausau.

Medford's Osy Ekwueme won the triple jump, Medford's Hunter Brandner won the 400-meter dash and Gilman's Brady Emstrom won the high jump to highlight the days' action.

The Raiders scored 66 points to finish fourth at the nine-team meet. The Pirates scored 45 points to take sixth. Wausau West Gold (117 points) claimed the team championship.

TRACK AND FIELD
Wausau West Small School Invite (March 23)

Team results: 1. Wausau West Gold, 117 points; 2. Wausau West Navy, 111; 3. Kewaunee, 109; 4. Medford, 66; 5. Wausau East, 61; 6. Gilman, 45; 7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 24; 8. Colby, 22; 9. Auburndale, 18.

TRACK AND FIELD
Merrill Indoor Girls Invite (March 23)

Team results: 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 82.5 points; 2. Wausau East, 65.5; 3. Rib Lake, 58.8; 4. Marathon, 50.5; 5. Merrill, 38.5; 6. Waupaca, 32.

 

 

For more coverage of high school track and field, pick up a copy of The Star News, available each Thursday.

