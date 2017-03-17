3/16 sports roundup

Hailey Wudi and Hunter Swan gave Rib Lake a title sweep in the long jump at the season-opening Northland Pines Indoor track and field meet, held last night in Eagle River.

The girls team scored 88 points to finish third out of 10 teams while the boys team scored 103 points to take fourth out of 10 teams.

Wudi set a Rib Lake girls indoor record by clearing 17 feet, 0 inches to win the long jump title. After not competing in the long jump at all in 2016, Swan won the boys event by jumping 20 feet, 0.5 inches.

UP NEXT: Rib Lake boys track and field at Merrill Indoor, Tuesday (3/21). Rib Lake girls track and field at Merrill Indoor, Thursday (3/23).

Pines Indoor Meet (March 16)

Boys team results: 1. Ashland, 142 points; 2. Northland Pines, 128; 3. Chequamegon, 114; 4. Rib Lake, 103; 5. Crivitz, 32; 6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 30; 7. Three Lakes, 25; 8. Prentice, 15; 9. Wabeno, 12; 10. Mercer, 10.

Girls team results: 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 125.5 points; 2. Northland Pines, 92; 3. Rib Lake, 88; 4. Ashland, 79; 5. Chequamegon, 60.5; 6. Three Lakes, 47; T7. Prentice, 40; T7. Crivitz, 40; 9. Mercer, 28; 10. Wabeno, 17.