3/12 WIAA prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 5 BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

#3 Rib Lake 61, #4 Pittsville 45

Nick Gerstberger leads Rib Lake with 18 points, Levi Ewan with 15, Devyn Vlach with 14 and Steven Petkau with 11.

Matthew Kissner leads Pittsville with 25 points.

Rib Lake (22-4) would have played Wabeno-Laona (19-7) in Saturday's sectional final. However, the WIAA late Thursday night canceled the rest of the boys and girls basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.