A 3-game lead with three remaining

Abbotsford had no answers for Levi Ewan in the first half and was overmatched in the second half Monday as the Rib Lake Redmen clinched at least a share of the Marawood North boys basketball championship Monday with a 70-44 win over the last-place Falcons.

Ewan won an entertaining first-half scoring duel with Abbotsford’s Cade Faber 24-17 and wound up scoring 30 points in the win. After sitting out the last 12:09 of the first half because he picked up two quick fouls, Nick Gerstberger scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime to ensure the Redmen would improve to 11-2 in conference play and 16-2 overall.

Rib Lake leads 8-5 Phillips and Athens by three games each with three league games to play.

With Gerstberger out and the team’s outside shooting off the mark for most of the opening half, Ewan took over.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.