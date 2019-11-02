2/8-9 weekend prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 BLACK RIVER FALLS-LINCOLN WRESTLING REGIONAL

1. Medford, 245

2. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 200

3. Spencer-Columbus Catholic, 163

4. Abbotsford-Colby, 157

5. Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, 156

6. Black River Falls-Lincoln, 58

Medford’s regional champions: Eric Rehbein (126), Dane Higgins (132), Andy Poetzl (138), Zeke Sigmund (145), Emett Grunwald (152) and Jake Rau (285).

Regional runners-up and sectional qualifiers: Clay Bowe (170) and Hayden Johnson (182).

Medford wins first regional title since 2005 and qualifies for Div. 2 Osceola team sectional scheduled for Tuesday night, weather permitting.

Team sectional semifinals, 6 p.m.

Medford vs. #1 Ellsworth

Osceola vs. Spooner-Webster

Championship dual at 8 p.m.

Individual sectional at Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 CADOTT WRESTLING REGIONAL

1. Boyceville, 234.5

2. Cadott, 227

3. Spring Valley-Elmwood, 133

4. Clear Lake, 102

4. Glenwood City, 102

6. Cornell-Gilman 75

Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign wins 132-pound championship and Spencer Kraus is the 160-pound runner-up. They advance to Div. 3 individual sectional at Independence-Gilmanton, Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

WIAA DIV. 2 RHINELANDER BOYS SWIM SECTIONAL at UW-SP

1. Rhinelander, 377

2. Lakeland, 263

3. Menomonie, 242

4. River Falls, 231

5. Rice Lake, 210

6. Tomahawk, 183

7. Wausau East, 182

8. Shawano, 167

9. Medford, 100

10. Antigo, 74

Eighth-place podium finish for Medford’s 200-yard medley relay team of Joey Kramer, Aaron Connelly, Abe Miller and Tahtankka Damm.

Gymnastics

Ashland Invitational Saturday

1. Ashland, 130.95

2. Grantsburg, 127.725

3. Medford, 124.725

4. Antigo, 121.125

5. Rhinelander, 119.275

6. Superior, 113.825

7. Chequamegon, 90.875

8. Lakeland, 72.725

GNC dual meet Friday

Medford 121.575, Rhinelander 116.825

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. (weather permitting)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 52, Lakeland 47

Next: Medford at Antigo, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 85, Newman Catholic 58

Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 64, Cornell 43

Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Monday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rhinelander 61, Medford 45

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 71, Cornell 37

Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic 63, Rib Lake 17

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. (weather permitting)

Girls basketball regional first-round pairings (for games Feb. 19)

Div. 2: #9 Fox Valley Lutheran at #8 Medford

Div. 5: #11 Greenwood at #6 Gilman and #14 Rib Lake at #3 Owen-Withee