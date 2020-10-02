2/7-8 weekend prep scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

1. Medford, 418

2. Tomahawk, 391

3. Rhinelander, 257

4. Antigo, 254

5. Lakeland, 243

6. Mosinee, 195

Final standings: 1. Medford, 22 pts.; 2. Tomahawk, 18 pts.; T3. Rhinelander and Antigo, 12 pts.; 5. Lakeland, 6 pts.; 6. Mosinee, 2 pts.

Medford’s conference champions are Carson Church (132), Dane Higgins (138), Zeke Sigmund (145), Emett Grunwald (152); Clay Bowe (182) and Jake Rau (220).

Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

LAKELAND CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

1. Luck Co-op, 187.5

2. Clear Lake, 129.5

3. Unity, 120

4. Shell Lake, 102

5. Flambeau, 68

6. Cornell-Gilman, 64

7. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 61

8. Bruce, 46

Cornell-Gilman’s Julian Krizan (152) wins conference championship

Next: Cornell-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS SWIM CHAMPIONSHIPS

1. Rhinelander, 417

2. Tomahawk, 285

3. Lakeland, 243

4. Shawano, 131

5. Medford, 107

6. Antigo, 96

Medford’s Jacob Mitchell 5th in 100-yard backtroke and Jack Griesbach 6th in 200-yard individual medley.

Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 61, Rhinelander 48

Justin Sullivan 20 points, Peyton Kuhn 18

Next: Medford (9-0 GNC, 15-3 all) at Northland Pines, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Medford clinches a GNC title share with a win.

Rib Lake 66, Newman Catholic 55

Levi Ewan 24 points (16 of 20 FTs), Steven Pektau 20

Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake (10-2 Marawood, 15-2 all), Monday at 7:15 p.m. Rib Lake clinches a Marawood North title share with a win.

Spencer 73, Gilman 41

Next: Granton at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rhinelander 61, Medford 46

Rynn Ruesch 13 points, Marissa Fronk 11

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic 65, Rib Lake 14

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WIAA HOCKEY BRACKETS ANNOUNCED

Div. 2 boys regional finals

#6 Medford at #3 Superior, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

#7 Chequamegon Co-op at #2 Hayward, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

#5 New Richmond at #4 Rice Lake, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

#8 Frederic-Grantsburg Co-op at #1 Amery Co-op, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Girls regional finals

#7 Medford-Rib Lake at #2 Fox Cities Co-op, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

#6 Northern Edge Co-op at #3 Green Bay East Co-op, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

#5 Wisconsin Valley Union at #4 Northland Pines, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

#1 Central Wisconsin Storm, bye