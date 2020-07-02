Home / The Star News

2/6 prep scoreboard



Medford's Avery Purdy swings through the high-bar portion of her routine on the uneven bars while earning a personal-best 7.675 Thursday against Lakeland. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Makala Ulrich gets her floor routine started during Thursday's meet with Lakeland. Ulrich was the meet's all-around champion with 31.925 points. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMikayla Waichulis provides the ball pressure, while Emma Grunseth (32) and Grace Grunseth protect the lane for Gilman during the first half of the team's 60-44 win over Columbus Catholic Thursday. Photo by Liz Skabroud
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:57am mattf

GYMNASTICS
Medford 126.1, Lakeland 89.95
Makala Ulrich all-around winner (31.925). Also wins bars (7.825) and ties teammate Kate Malchow on vault (8.2).
Anna Wanke wins floor (8.75) and beam (8.325)
Next: Medford (3-0 GNC Small) at Rhinelander (3-0 GNC Small), Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilman 60, Columbus Catholic 44
Emma Warner, 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Emma Grunseth 14 points, 14 rebounds
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

CURLING
Mosinee girls defeated Medford 6-4
Mosinee boys defeated Medford 9-0
Next: Medford girls at Wisconsin State High School Championships in Wausau, Feb. 14-15

FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Medford at GNC boys swim championships, Rhinelander, 5:30 p.m.
Rib Lake boys basketball at Newman Catholic, 5:45 p.m.
Rhinelander boys basketball at Medford, 6:45 p.m.
Medford girls basketball at Rhinelander, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman boys basketball at Spencer, 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake girls basketball at Newman Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Medford hosts GNC wrestling tournament, 10 a.m.
Cornell-Gilman at Lakeland Conference wrestling tournament, Flambeau, 10 a.m.

