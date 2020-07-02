2/6 prep scoreboard

GYMNASTICS

Medford 126.1, Lakeland 89.95

Makala Ulrich all-around winner (31.925). Also wins bars (7.825) and ties teammate Kate Malchow on vault (8.2).

Anna Wanke wins floor (8.75) and beam (8.325)

Next: Medford (3-0 GNC Small) at Rhinelander (3-0 GNC Small), Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 60, Columbus Catholic 44

Emma Warner, 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Emma Grunseth 14 points, 14 rebounds

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

CURLING

Mosinee girls defeated Medford 6-4

Mosinee boys defeated Medford 9-0

Next: Medford girls at Wisconsin State High School Championships in Wausau, Feb. 14-15

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

Medford at GNC boys swim championships, Rhinelander, 5:30 p.m.

Rib Lake boys basketball at Newman Catholic, 5:45 p.m.

Rhinelander boys basketball at Medford, 6:45 p.m.

Medford girls basketball at Rhinelander, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman boys basketball at Spencer, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Newman Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

Medford hosts GNC wrestling tournament, 10 a.m.

Cornell-Gilman at Lakeland Conference wrestling tournament, Flambeau, 10 a.m.