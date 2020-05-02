2/4 prep scoreboard

Home / The Star News

Levi Ewan dribbles through a crease in Phillips’ 1-3-1 zone during the second half of the Redmen’s 70-53 win Tuesday in a battle for first place in the Marawood North. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsColton Gowey makes a decision with the puck on the offensive end in the second period of the Raiders' 4-1 loss at Lakeland Tuesday. Photo by Brett LaBore/The Lakeland TimesBrett Lundy (l.) and Tanner Cliver sweep ahead of a rock thrown by Alex Wilson during Medford's 9-2 curling loss to Stevens Point Tuesday. Photo by Brian Wilson/The Star News
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:07pm mattf

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 70, Phillips 53
Levi Ewan 23 points
Rib Lake (9-2, 14-2) takes a 1.5-game lead over Phillips In Marawood North.
Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Medford 57, Wausau West 43
Justin Sullivan leads Medford (8-0, 14-3) with 15 points
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Colby 67, Gilman 48
Andrew Hecker 17 points, Ethan Grunseth 15 for Gilman
Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Wausau East
Marissa Fronk 19 points for Medford (6-3, 14-4)
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 62, Granton 30
Emma Warner 16 points, Emma Grunseth 12 points and 13 rebounds
Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
GNC Tournament Quarterfinals
#2 Lakeland 4, #7 Medford 1
Connor Gowey goal with Colton Gowey assist
Next: GNC Tournament consolation semifinal, #7 Medford at #6 Rhinelander, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

CURLING
Stevens Point girls defeat Medford 8-4
Stevens Point boys defeat Medford 9-2
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 3 p.m.

