2/27 WIAA tournament scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS BASKETBALL

#9 Medford 60, #8 Shawano 56

Cam Wenzel leads Medford with 27 points. Raiders erase 10-point, first-half deficit.

Next: Regional semifinal, Medford (14-9) at #1 Rhinelander (20-2), Friday at 7 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 5 BOYS BASKETBALL

#1 Rib Lake 92, #16 Prairie Farm 53

Levi Ewan scores 28 while Nick Gerstberger adds 23.

Next: Regional semifinal, #8 Flambeau (11-11) at #1 Rib Lake (15-7), Friday at 7 p.m.

#5 Turtle Lake 73, #12 Gilman 32

Pirates’ season ends at 6-16.