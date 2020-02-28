Home / The Star News

2/27 prep scoreboard



Medford senior wrestler Zeke Sigmund battles with Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles in 145-pound WIAA Division 2 state competition Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsZeke Sigmund tries to come up with a move to get out from Braeden Scoles' control during his 16-1 technical fall loss Thursday at the state wrestling meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:53am mattf
Sigmund defeated at state; Raider boys finish unbeaten in GNC

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE WRESTLING
145 pounds first round
Braeden Scoles (38-3) of Kewaskum defeats Zeke Sigmund (40-7) of Medford with a 16-1 technical fall at 4:43.
Next: Medford's Jake Rau (35-2) competes at 220 pounds Friday. First match is quarterfinal vs. Mac Strand of Appleton Xavier (28-3).

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 72, Lakeland 47
Peyton Kuhn 23 points; Mason Rudolph 12
Medford finishes regular season 18-4 overall and 12-0 in the Great Northern Conference.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #11 Rice Lake at #6 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild 87, Gilman 47
Cloverbelt Conference seventh-place crossover
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #13 Gilman at #4 Turtle Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Medford's Jake Rau competes at WIAA Div. 2 state individual wrestling tournament.
Medford Co-op gymnastics at WIAA Div. 2 Antigo sectional, 5 p.m.
#7 Medford at #2 Onalaska, WIAA Div. 2 girls basketball regional semifinal, 7 p.m.
#5 McDonell Central at #4 Gilman, WIAA Div. 5 girls basketball regional semifinal, 7 p.m.

