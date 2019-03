WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Division 2

#8 Medford 62, #9 Lakeland 46

Next: Regional semifinal, #8 Medford at #1 Merrill, Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 5

#1 Rib Lake 80, #16 Cornell 28

Next: Regional semifinal, #8 Owen-Withee at #1 Rib Lake, Friday at 7 p.m.

#7 Gilman 68, #10 Lake Holcombe 55

Next: #7 Gilman at #2 McDonell Central, Friday at 7 p.m.