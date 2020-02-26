Home / The Star News

2/24-25 prep scoreboard



Medford's Katie Brehm scores a tough two points over Rice Lake's Brynn Olson, giving the Raiders a 42-35 lead with 2:33 left in Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game, won by Medford 50-40. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Madisyn James, Emma Grunseth, Tatum Weir and Mikayla Waichulis give Clayton’s Abbie Schradle nowhere to go during the second half of Tuesday’s 65-23 win. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsGilman's Andrew Hecker rises and scores over Greenwood's Nathan Revier during the second half of the Pirates; 58-49 upset win over the Indians Monday night. Hecker had 33 points in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 2:58pm mattf
Raiders, Pirates get WIAA girls basketball wins

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Division 2
#7 Medford 50, #10 Rice Lake 40
Sierra Hanson 13 points, Marissa Fronk 12 points
Next: Regional semfinal, #7 Medford at #2 Onalaska, Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 5
#4 Gilman 65, #13 Clayton 23
Emma Warner 25 points and 9 rebounds
Next: Regional semifinal, #5 McDonell Central at #4 Gilman, Friday at 7 p.m.

#5 Northland Lutheran 51, #12 Rib Lake 19
Mackenzie Weinzatl 6 points, 4 rebounds
Kari Kreklau, NL, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists.
Rib Lake finishes 3-20.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Feb. 24
Gilman 58, Greenwood 49
Andrew Hecker 33 points
Next: Cloverbelt Conference 7th-place crossover: Osseo-Fairchild at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 65, Chequamegon 56
Levi Ewan 27 points
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional quarterfinal, #14 W.R. Assumption at #3 Rib Lake, March 3 at 7 p.m.

