WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Div. 2: Mosinee at Medford has been postponed to Wed. Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Div. 5: Turtle Lake at Rib Lake has been postponed to Wed. Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Div. 5: Greenwood at Gilman, tentatively still on, but final decision will be made early this afternoon.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Menomonie at Medford WILL be played at Raider Hall. Varsity at 7 p.m., JV at 5:15 p.m. No JV2 game.