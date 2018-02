2/20 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 5 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 62, Greenwood 28

A 23-0 bridging first and second halves breaks the game open. Four Pirates score in double figures, led Grace Grunseth's 13.

Next: Gilman vs. Turtle Lake/Rib Lake winner, Friday at 7 p.m. Higher seed hosts.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 67, Menomonie 56

Cam Wenzel scores 32 points to lead Medford (12-9).

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

WIAA Div. 2 girls basketball: #9 Mosinee at #8 Medford, 7:15 p.m.

WIAA Div. 5 girls basketball: #15 Turtle Lake at #2 Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.