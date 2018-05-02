2/2-3 Weekend Prep Scoreboard
WRESTLING
Great Northern Conference tournament
1. Rhinelander, 393
2. Antigo, 351
3. Medford, 341
4. Lakeland, 297
5. Tomahawk, 180
6. Antigo, 181
Medford’s Kolten Hanson (160 pounds) and Walker Ewan (126 pounds) are GNC champions.
Final standings
1. Rhinelander, 22 points
2. Medford, 16 points
2. Antigo, 16 points
4. Lakeland, 10 points
5. Tomahawk, 6 points
6. Mosinee, 2 points
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Medford regional at Raider Hall, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
Lakeland Conference tournament
1. St. Croix Falls, 425
2. Clear Lake, 390.5
3. Shell Lake, 184
4. Cameron, 169
5. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 166.5
6. Unity, 138
7. Luck Co-op, 126
8. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 114
9. Flambeau, 107.5
10. Bruce 42
Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe’s Sam Pickerign (126 pounds) is a conference champion.
Next: WIAA Div. 3 Spring Valley-Elmwood regional at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Great Northern Conference Championships
1. Lakeland, 322
2. Tomahawk, 274
3. Shawano, 244
4. Rhinelander, 226
5. Antigo, 137
6. Medford, 62
Next: WIAA Div. 2 River Falls sectional (at Hudson Middle School), Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mosinee 60, Medford 52
Next: Medford at Nekoosa, Monday at 7 p.m.
Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 46
Next: Rib Lake at Flambeau, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Spencer 69, Gilman 55
Next: Gilman at Granton, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 40, Auburndale 31
Rib Lake (10-2, 14-3) now leads Marawood North by 2.5 games
Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 7 p.m. (no JV)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northland Pines 8, Medford 1
Next: WIAA regional final at Central Wisconsin Storm (DCE), Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.