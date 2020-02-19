2/18 prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville team sectional

Semifinals

Medford 63, Northwestern 16

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44, Baldwin-Woodville 21

Final

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35, Medford 28

Raiders with two wins on the night include Eric Rehbein, Carson Church, Dane Higgins, Zeke Sigmund, Jake Brunner and Jake Rau.

Next: Medford’s Ty Sova, Eric Rehbein, Carson Church, Dane Higgins, Zeke Sigmund, Emett Grunwald, Clay Bowe, Dalton Krug and Jake Rau at WIAA Div. 2 Osceola sectional, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 51, Merrill 36

Marissa Fronk 20 points

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #10 Rice Lake at #7 Medford, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 59, Colby 51

Nick Gerstberger 18 points, Logan Blomberg 16 points

Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Owen-Withee 47, Gilman 32

Andrew Hecker 25 points

Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Feb. 24 at 7:15 p.m.