2/18 prep scoreboard
WRESTLING
WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville team sectional
Semifinals
Medford 63, Northwestern 16
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44, Baldwin-Woodville 21
Final
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35, Medford 28
Raiders with two wins on the night include Eric Rehbein, Carson Church, Dane Higgins, Zeke Sigmund, Jake Brunner and Jake Rau.
Next: Medford’s Ty Sova, Eric Rehbein, Carson Church, Dane Higgins, Zeke Sigmund, Emett Grunwald, Clay Bowe, Dalton Krug and Jake Rau at WIAA Div. 2 Osceola sectional, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 51, Merrill 36
Marissa Fronk 20 points
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #10 Rice Lake at #7 Medford, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 59, Colby 51
Nick Gerstberger 18 points, Logan Blomberg 16 points
Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Owen-Withee 47, Gilman 32
Andrew Hecker 25 points
Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Feb. 24 at 7:15 p.m.