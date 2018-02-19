2/16-17 weekend prep scoreboard
WRESTLING
WIAA Division 2 Amery sectional
Medford qualifies four wrestlers for state
Kolten Hanson 2nd at 160 pounds
Zeke Sigmund 2nd at 132 pounds
Dane Higgins 3rd at 120 pounds
Jake Rau 3rd at 195 pounds
Other results: Andy Poetzl 4th at 138 pounds; Jake Brunner 0-2 at 113 pounds and Walker Ewan 0-2 at 126 pounds.
Next: WIAA Division 2 state tournament Feb. 22-24 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
WIAA Division 3 St. Croix Falls sectional
Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe qualifies two wrestlers for state
Sam Pickerign 2nd at 126 pounds
Zach Person 3rd at 160 pounds
Other results: Spencer Kraus 4th at 145 pounds.
Next: WIAA Division 3 state tournament Feb. 22-24 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
CURLING
Wisconsin High School State Championships in Wausau
Varsity boys go 1-2 in their pool
Wausau West 5, Medford 4
Medford 10, Lodi 2
Appleton East 7, Medford 3
Varsity girls go 1-2 in their pool
Poynette 12, Medford 0
Stevens Point 6, Medford 3
Medford 8, Wausau East II 6
GYMNASTICS
Great Northern Conference Meet at Wisconsin Rapids
Small Division
1. Rhinelander, 119.3
2. Mosinee, 113.475
3. Medford, 110. 05
4. Chequamegon, 101.825
5. Lakeland, 69.05
Medford’s Krista Gollhardt 2nd-team All-GNC Small on balance beam (8.05) and ties for 2nd in floor exercise (7.825).
Next: WIAA Division 2 Antigo sectional, Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 71, Phillips 59
Levi Ewan scores 31 points as Redmen clinch at least a share of Marawood North championship.
Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:15 p.m.
Medford 76, Northland Pines 49
Cam Wenzel has a 31-point, 13-rebound double-double and Dain Strick has a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Medford past the Eagles.
Next: Menomonie at Medford, Monday, Feb. 19 at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 62, Prentice 55
Medford finishes regular season 12-10 overall, 8-4 in GNC.
Next: WIAA Division 2 regional, #9 Mosinee at #8 Medford, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.