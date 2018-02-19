Home / The Star News / 2/16-17 weekend prep scoreboard

2/16-17 weekend prep scoreboard



Jake Rau maintains control over Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal's Lucas Ingold during their 195-pound third-place match at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Amery sectional. Rau won 6-2 to clinch his first WIAA state berth. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Zeke Sigmund dominates Baldwin-Woodville's Jordan Bonte 7-1 to win the second-place match at 132 pounds Saturday. Sigmund earned his first WIAA state trip Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Zane Mencheski and Levi Ewan celebrate the team's 71-59 win over Phillips, which clinched at least a share of the Marawood North title for the Redmen. Rib Lake can secure the outright title by beating Athens on Thursday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Riley Kleist and Sam Lindow closely monitor a rock thrown by Logan Egle as it slides into scoring position during state competition against Wausau West Friday. Photo by Brian Wilson/The Star News Medford girls skip Sarah Thums releases the rock, while sweepers Beth Wilson and Shawna Konieczny get ready during Friday's loss to Poynette. Photo by Brian Wilson/The Star NewsMedford's Marissa Fronk quickly drives past Prentice's Alyssa Schellin and scores the final points of the first half, giving Medford a 31-20 lead. The Raiders went on to win Friday's game at MAMS 62-55. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
WRESTLING
WIAA Division 2 Amery sectional
Medford qualifies four wrestlers for state
Kolten Hanson 2nd at 160 pounds
Zeke Sigmund 2nd at 132 pounds
Dane Higgins 3rd at 120 pounds
Jake Rau 3rd at 195 pounds
Other results: Andy Poetzl 4th at 138 pounds; Jake Brunner 0-2 at 113 pounds and Walker Ewan 0-2 at 126 pounds.
Next: WIAA Division 2 state tournament Feb. 22-24 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

WIAA Division 3 St. Croix Falls sectional
Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe qualifies two wrestlers for state
Sam Pickerign 2nd at 126 pounds
Zach Person 3rd at 160 pounds
Other results: Spencer Kraus 4th at 145 pounds.
Next: WIAA Division 3 state tournament Feb. 22-24 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

CURLING
Wisconsin High School State Championships in Wausau
Varsity boys go 1-2 in their pool
Wausau West 5, Medford 4
Medford 10, Lodi 2
Appleton East 7, Medford 3

Varsity girls go 1-2 in their pool
Poynette 12, Medford 0
Stevens Point 6, Medford 3
Medford 8, Wausau East II 6

GYMNASTICS
Great Northern Conference Meet at Wisconsin Rapids
Small Division
1. Rhinelander, 119.3
2. Mosinee, 113.475
3. Medford, 110. 05
4. Chequamegon, 101.825
5. Lakeland, 69.05
Medford’s Krista Gollhardt 2nd-team All-GNC Small on balance beam (8.05) and ties for 2nd in floor exercise (7.825).
Next: WIAA Division 2 Antigo sectional, Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 71, Phillips 59
Levi Ewan scores 31 points as Redmen clinch at least a share of Marawood North championship.
Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:15 p.m.

Medford 76, Northland Pines 49
Cam Wenzel has a 31-point, 13-rebound double-double and Dain Strick has a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Medford past the Eagles.
Next: Menomonie at Medford, Monday, Feb. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 62, Prentice 55
Medford finishes regular season 12-10 overall, 8-4 in GNC.
Next: WIAA Division 2 regional, #9 Mosinee at #8 Medford, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

