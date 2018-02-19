2/16-17 weekend prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

WIAA Division 2 Amery sectional

Medford qualifies four wrestlers for state

Kolten Hanson 2nd at 160 pounds

Zeke Sigmund 2nd at 132 pounds

Dane Higgins 3rd at 120 pounds

Jake Rau 3rd at 195 pounds

Other results: Andy Poetzl 4th at 138 pounds; Jake Brunner 0-2 at 113 pounds and Walker Ewan 0-2 at 126 pounds.

Next: WIAA Division 2 state tournament Feb. 22-24 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

WIAA Division 3 St. Croix Falls sectional

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe qualifies two wrestlers for state

Sam Pickerign 2nd at 126 pounds

Zach Person 3rd at 160 pounds

Other results: Spencer Kraus 4th at 145 pounds.

Next: WIAA Division 3 state tournament Feb. 22-24 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

CURLING

Wisconsin High School State Championships in Wausau

Varsity boys go 1-2 in their pool

Wausau West 5, Medford 4

Medford 10, Lodi 2

Appleton East 7, Medford 3

Varsity girls go 1-2 in their pool

Poynette 12, Medford 0

Stevens Point 6, Medford 3

Medford 8, Wausau East II 6

GYMNASTICS

Great Northern Conference Meet at Wisconsin Rapids

Small Division

1. Rhinelander, 119.3

2. Mosinee, 113.475

3. Medford, 110. 05

4. Chequamegon, 101.825

5. Lakeland, 69.05

Medford’s Krista Gollhardt 2nd-team All-GNC Small on balance beam (8.05) and ties for 2nd in floor exercise (7.825).

Next: WIAA Division 2 Antigo sectional, Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 71, Phillips 59

Levi Ewan scores 31 points as Redmen clinch at least a share of Marawood North championship.

Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:15 p.m.

Medford 76, Northland Pines 49

Cam Wenzel has a 31-point, 13-rebound double-double and Dain Strick has a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Medford past the Eagles.

Next: Menomonie at Medford, Monday, Feb. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 62, Prentice 55

Medford finishes regular season 12-10 overall, 8-4 in GNC.

Next: WIAA Division 2 regional, #9 Mosinee at #8 Medford, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.