2/15 prep scoreboard

Gilman's Aaron Nagel shoots over Flambeau defender Payton Wiemer during the second half Thursday's 61-38 non-conference win over the Falcons. Nagel had a huge night with 23 rebounds, at least a dozen rebounds and several blocked shots. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman guard Ethan Grunseth is bumped by Flambeau's Zach Kopacz on a second-half drive to the basket. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 02/16/2018 - 9:54am mattf

BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilman 61, Flambeau 38
Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 65, Northland Pines 51
Next: Prentice at Medford (MAMS), Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Rib Lake 53, Chequamegon 36
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #15 Turtle Lake at #2 Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd 54, Gilman 41
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #10 Greenwood at #7 Gilman, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY
Regional final: Central Wisconsin Storm 9, Medford 0

FRIDAY SCHEDULE
Medford curling at Wisconsin High School State Championships (Wausau). Boys play at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Girls play at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Prentice girls basketball at Medford (MAMS), 5:30 p.m.
Northland Pines boys basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake boys basketball at Phillips, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Medford curling at Wisconsin High School State Championships (Wausau). Boys and girls both play at 10:30 a.m. Semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Championship at 4:30 p.m.
Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Amery wrestling sectional, 10:30 a.m.
Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at WIAA Div. 3 St. Croix Falls (Osceola) wrestling sectional, 10 a.m.
Medford at GNC Gymnastics Championships at Wisconsin Rapids, 10 a.m.

