2/15 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilman 61, Flambeau 38

Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 65, Northland Pines 51

Next: Prentice at Medford (MAMS), Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Rib Lake 53, Chequamegon 36

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #15 Turtle Lake at #2 Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd 54, Gilman 41

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #10 Greenwood at #7 Gilman, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY

Regional final: Central Wisconsin Storm 9, Medford 0

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Medford curling at Wisconsin High School State Championships (Wausau). Boys play at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Girls play at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Prentice girls basketball at Medford (MAMS), 5:30 p.m.

Northland Pines boys basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake boys basketball at Phillips, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Medford curling at Wisconsin High School State Championships (Wausau). Boys and girls both play at 10:30 a.m. Semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Championship at 4:30 p.m.

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Amery wrestling sectional, 10:30 a.m.

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at WIAA Div. 3 St. Croix Falls (Osceola) wrestling sectional, 10 a.m.

Medford at GNC Gymnastics Championships at Wisconsin Rapids, 10 a.m.