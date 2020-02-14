2/13 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stratford 57, Rib Lake 44

Matchup of first-place teams in Marawood Conference. Stratford improves to 18-0. Rib Lake is 16-3.

Rib Lake wins Marawood North outright if Marathon beats Phillips Friday.

Next: Rib Lake at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 68, Columbus Catholic 64

Gilman gets first win over Dons since switching to Eastern Cloverbelt

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Medford 3, Barron Co-op 1

Carter Pernsteiner with a goal and an assist. AJ Adleman 26 saves

GNC HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Feb. 15 in Eagle River

5th place: #7 Medford vs. #5 Antigo, 11:45 a.m. in the Dome

7th place: #8 Tomahawk vs. #6 Rhinelander, noon in the Cube

3rd: place: #4 Waupaca vs. #2 Lakeland, 2 p.m. in the Dome

1st place: #3 Mosinee vs. #1 Northland Pines in the Dome

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Medford girls lost to Poynette I 14-3 in six ends on Friday morning. Will play Lodi at 3 p.m. Friday and Wausau East at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

WIAA WRESTLING REGIONALS

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional, 10 a.m.

Cornell-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional, 10:30 a.m.

WIAA BOYS SWIM

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Medford Co-op at Ashland Invitational, Saturday at 10:15 a.m.