2/13 prep scoreboard



Rib Lake's Nick Gerstberger uses a shot fake to try to score around Stratford's Vaughn Breit during the second half of Thursday's showdown between Marawood leaders in Rib Lake. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Logan Blomberg tries to quickly dribble through an opening in the Stratford defense during Thursday's second half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Anya Apfelbeck, Karina Herrada and Lyza Brandner follow the progress of the rock thrown by Herrada as it approaches the house during the second end of the team's Friday morning game at the state championships in Wausau. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsKarlee Westrich and Lyza Brandner sweep ahead of this rock thrown by Anya Apfelbeck at the start of the fourth end in Friday's loss to Poynette I. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 1:10pm mattf

BOYS BASKETBALL
Stratford 57, Rib Lake 44
Matchup of first-place teams in Marawood Conference. Stratford improves to 18-0. Rib Lake is 16-3.
Rib Lake wins Marawood North outright if Marathon beats Phillips Friday.
Next: Rib Lake at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 68, Columbus Catholic 64
Gilman gets first win over Dons since switching to Eastern Cloverbelt
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Medford 3, Barron Co-op 1
Carter Pernsteiner with a goal and an assist. AJ Adleman 26 saves

GNC HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
Saturday, Feb. 15 in Eagle River
5th place: #7 Medford vs. #5 Antigo, 11:45 a.m. in the Dome
7th place: #8 Tomahawk vs. #6 Rhinelander, noon in the Cube
3rd: place: #4 Waupaca vs. #2 Lakeland, 2 p.m. in the Dome
1st place: #3 Mosinee vs. #1 Northland Pines in the Dome

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Medford girls lost to Poynette I 14-3 in six ends on Friday morning. Will play Lodi at 3 p.m. Friday and Wausau East at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

WIAA WRESTLING REGIONALS
Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional, 10 a.m.
Cornell-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional, 10:30 a.m.

WIAA BOYS SWIM
Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS
Medford Co-op at Ashland Invitational, Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

