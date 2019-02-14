2/13 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 OSCEOLA TEAM WRESTLING SECTIONAL

Semifinals

Spooner-Webster 36, Osceola 34

Ellsworth 53, Medford 15

Eric Rehbein, Andy Poetzl and Dalton Krug were Medford’s winners.

Final

Ellsworth 51, Spooner-Webster 18

Next: WIAA Div. 2 individual sectional hosted by Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

WIAA BOYS HOCKEY REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

#8 Altoona Co-op 4, #9 Medford 3

Altoona scores four goals in third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit.

Medford finishes the season at 3-19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 61, Rhinelander 49

Justin Sullivan with 16 points, four assists, four steals, four rebounds

Zach Haynes 4 for 5 on 3s, 14 points

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 69, Lakeland 65 (OT)

Sierra Hanson 15 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three steals

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.