Home / The Star News / 2/13 prep scoreboard

2/13 prep scoreboard



Medford guard Justin Sullivan picks up the basketball after knocking it away from Rhinelander's Quinn Lamers for a steal during the second half of Wednesday's 61-49 win over the Hodags. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsZach Haynes drives hard to the basket and, unfortunately, picks up a charge foul late in Wednesday's win. Haynes, however, had a huge night playing solid defense and scoring 14 points in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:22am mattf

WIAA DIV. 2 OSCEOLA TEAM WRESTLING SECTIONAL
Semifinals
Spooner-Webster 36, Osceola 34
Ellsworth 53, Medford 15
Eric Rehbein, Andy Poetzl and Dalton Krug were Medford’s winners.

Final
Ellsworth 51, Spooner-Webster 18
Next: WIAA Div. 2 individual sectional hosted by Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

WIAA BOYS HOCKEY REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
#8 Altoona Co-op 4, #9 Medford 3
Altoona scores four goals in third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit.
Medford finishes the season at 3-19.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Rhinelander 49
Justin Sullivan with 16 points, four assists, four steals, four rebounds
Zach Haynes 4 for 5 on 3s, 14 points
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 69, Lakeland 65 (OT)
Sierra Hanson 15 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three steals
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here