2/11 prep scoreboard



Medford's Brynn Rau, one of the team's two players honored on Senior Night along with manager Kailee Mann, puts in an easy two points, scoring off a backdoor cut and an assist from Rynn Ruesch during the first half of Tuesday' 73-21 win over Northland Pines. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsSierra Hanson scores on a little floater in the lane in the second half of Tuesday's Senior Night win. Hanson celebrated the night with a career-high 28 points. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Andrew Hecker (2) and Blake Wisocky (1) apply backcourt pressure against Granton's Randy Mendoza during the first half of the Pirates' high-scoring 96-62 win. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsMedford's Brayden Machon looks to pass the puck out of the corner in the offensive zone during the third period of Medford's 2-0 win at Rhinelander Tuesday in a GNC tournament consolation semifinal. The Raiders will play Antigo Saturday in the tournament's fifth-place game. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsRaider Brookly Bilz pushes off the vault and earns a third-place score of 8.2 during the Raiders' win Tuesday at Rhinelander. Photo by Jamie Taylor/Northwoods River News
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:22pm mattf
Medford boys hoops, gymnastics close in on GNC titles

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 71, Northland Pines 54
Raiders (10-0, 16-3) clinch at least a share of GNC title
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 96, Granton 62
Andrew Hecker 30 points, Blake Wisocky 24 points
Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 73, Northland Pines 21
Sierra Hanson 28 points, Brynn Rau 14 points
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 52, Owen-Withee 42
Emma Warner and Grace Grunseth 14 points apiece
Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Athens 50, Rib Lake 26
Next: Stratford at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
GNC Tournament, Round 2
#7 Medford 2, #6 Rhinelander 0
Carter Pernsteiner, Connor Gowey with goals, AJ Adleman 42 saves
Next: Barron Co-op at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS
Medford Co-op 127.525, Rhinelander 115.075
Medford Co-op improves to 4-0 in GNC Small
Next: Medford Co-op at Ashland Invitational, Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

