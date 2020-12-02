2/11 prep scoreboard
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 71, Northland Pines 54
Raiders (10-0, 16-3) clinch at least a share of GNC title
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 96, Granton 62
Andrew Hecker 30 points, Blake Wisocky 24 points
Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 73, Northland Pines 21
Sierra Hanson 28 points, Brynn Rau 14 points
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 52, Owen-Withee 42
Emma Warner and Grace Grunseth 14 points apiece
Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Athens 50, Rib Lake 26
Next: Stratford at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
GNC Tournament, Round 2
#7 Medford 2, #6 Rhinelander 0
Carter Pernsteiner, Connor Gowey with goals, AJ Adleman 42 saves
Next: Barron Co-op at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Medford Co-op 127.525, Rhinelander 115.075
Medford Co-op improves to 4-0 in GNC Small
Next: Medford Co-op at Ashland Invitational, Saturday at 10:15 a.m.