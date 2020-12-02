2/11 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 71, Northland Pines 54

Raiders (10-0, 16-3) clinch at least a share of GNC title

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 96, Granton 62

Andrew Hecker 30 points, Blake Wisocky 24 points

Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 73, Northland Pines 21

Sierra Hanson 28 points, Brynn Rau 14 points

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 52, Owen-Withee 42

Emma Warner and Grace Grunseth 14 points apiece

Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Athens 50, Rib Lake 26

Next: Stratford at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

GNC Tournament, Round 2

#7 Medford 2, #6 Rhinelander 0

Carter Pernsteiner, Connor Gowey with goals, AJ Adleman 42 saves

Next: Barron Co-op at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Medford Co-op 127.525, Rhinelander 115.075

Medford Co-op improves to 4-0 in GNC Small

Next: Medford Co-op at Ashland Invitational, Saturday at 10:15 a.m.