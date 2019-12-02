2/11 prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 61, Mosinee 47

Brynn Rau 18 points, Des Weissmiller 17

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday is postponed; Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 56, Greenwood 40

Grace Grunseth and Emma Warner, 13 points apiece

Next: Cloverbelt Crossover (H), Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 6, Medford-Rib Lake 3

Emily Schafer two goals and an assist for Raiders.

Next: WIAA regional final, #7 Medford-Rib Lake at #2 Marshfield Co-op, Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Antigo 65, Medford 49

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, postponed to Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 58, Prentice 27.

Next: Colby at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Columbus Catholic 79, Gilman 35

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee postponed on Tuesday. Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.