2/11 prep scoreboard



Medford's Brynn Rau sinks a 3-pointer over Mosinee's Riley Sondelski to give the Raiders a 52-37 second-half lead Monday night. Medford went on to beat the Indians 61-47. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Emma Warner finds room to move in the paint between Greenwood defenders Brooke Hinker (25) and Abigail Kirchner (21) during the final seconds of Monday's first half. The Pirates won the Eastern Cloverbelt contest 56-40. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsRaider Emma Paul battles with Northland Pines' Grace Wittkopf for control of the puck behind the net during the second period of Monday's 6-3 loss to the GNC champions. The game was tied 3-3 late in the second period. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGiliman's Ethan Grunseth looks to pass the basketball out of pressure during the second half of the Pirates' 79-35 loss to Eastern Cloverbelt-leading Columbus Catholic. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsJohn McMurry shoots from the corner in the first half as Ean Wilson tries to fight off Antigo's Logan Doering for a rebound during the Raiders' loss in Antigo Monday. Photo by Brandon Kieper/Antigo Daily Journal
Tue, 02/12/2019 - 10:08am mattf

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Mosinee 47
Brynn Rau 18 points, Des Weissmiller 17
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday is postponed; Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 56, Greenwood 40
Grace Grunseth and Emma Warner, 13 points apiece
Next: Cloverbelt Crossover (H), Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Northland Pines 6, Medford-Rib Lake 3
Emily Schafer two goals and an assist for Raiders.
Next: WIAA regional final, #7 Medford-Rib Lake at #2 Marshfield Co-op, Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Antigo 65, Medford 49
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, postponed to Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 58, Prentice 27.
Next: Colby at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Columbus Catholic 79, Gilman 35
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee postponed on Tuesday. Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

