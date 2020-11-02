2/10 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 70, Abbotsford 44

Levi Ewan 30 points, 24 in first half

Nick Gerstberger 18 points, 12 in second half

Rib Lake (11-2 Marawood, 16-2 overall) clinches tie for Marawood North championship with three conference games left.

Next: Stratford (17-0) at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Medford gymnastics at Rhinelander, 5:45 p.m.

GNC hockey tournament, Round 2, #7 Medford at #6 Rhinelander, 7 p.m.

Northland Pines girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Northland Pines, 7:15 p.m.

Granton boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman girls basketball at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Athens, 7:15 p.m.