2/10 prep scoreboard



Rib Lake's Steven Petkau throws down a slam dunk during the first half of Monday's 70-44 win over Abbotsford that clinched at least a title share for the Redmen in the Marawood North. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsLevi Ewan hits a pull-up jumper as part of his 24-point first half during Monday's win over Abbotsford. Ewan finished with 30 points. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:43am mattf
Redmen clinch at least a tie in Marawood North

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 70, Abbotsford 44
Levi Ewan 30 points, 24 in first half
Nick Gerstberger 18 points, 12 in second half
Rib Lake (11-2 Marawood, 16-2 overall) clinches tie for Marawood North championship with three conference games left.
Next: Stratford (17-0) at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11
Medford gymnastics at Rhinelander, 5:45 p.m.
GNC hockey tournament, Round 2, #7 Medford at #6 Rhinelander, 7 p.m.
Northland Pines girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Medford boys basketball at Northland Pines, 7:15 p.m.
Granton boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman girls basketball at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake girls basketball at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

