2/1 Prep scoreboard
Fri, 02/02/2018 - 12:39pm mattf
Medford & Gilman girls notch conference wins
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 79, Mosinee 55
Next: Lakeland at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 69, Columbus Catholic 50
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Marshfield 131.075, Medford 109.7
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Feb. 8 at 5:45 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mosinee Co-op 5, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CURLING
Medford at Stevens Point, no scores received
Next: Stevens Point at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m