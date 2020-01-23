Off to a 2-0 start in GNC Small duals

Home / The Star News

Medford's Kiarah Behling pushes off the vault and earns a 6.95 from the judges during varsity competition Thursday against Chequamegon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsKate Malchow completes a handstand pirouette on the low bar during the Raiders’ GNC dual with Chequamegon Thursday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 8:57am mattf

The Medford gymnastics team’s defense of their 2018-19 Great Northern Conference Small Division championship got off to a fine start with two comfortable wins in the past week.
The second of those was achieved Tuesday with a 125.65-98.6 win over host Mosinee that featured solid all-around outings by Brooklyn Bilz, Makala Ulrich, Kate Malchow and Avery Purdy and solid spot duty from Kara Hudak, Kennedy Bilz and Brooke Wegerer at the varsity level.
For the second straight meet, the Raiders were without freshman all-around Anna Wanke, who was out sick along with junior sister Megan Wanke, who had been eyeing her season debut. The return of Ulrich, however, to all-around duty helped pick up the slack as they took a nearly six-point jump from their Thursday win over Chequamegon.
