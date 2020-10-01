1/9 prep scoreboard

BOYS HOCKEY

Mosinee 4, Medford 1

Goals by Maxwell Beste 27 seconds apart breaks 1-1 third-period tie.

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Rhinelander 137, Medford 33

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 10

Mosinee girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Mosinee, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 5:45 p.m.

Rib Lake boys basketball at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 7:15 p.m.

Owen-Withee boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Medford wrestling at D.C. Everest Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Medford-Rib Lake girls hockey at Marquette, Mich. 19U, doubleheader starts at 10 a.m.

Medford boys basketball vs. North Scott, Iowa at Wisconsin Dells, 4 p.m.

Cornell-Gilman wrestling at Cadott Invitational, 10 a.m.