1/7 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 94, Gilman 65

Aaron Nagel, Gilman, 23 points; Nick Gerstberger leads five Redmen in double digits with 22.

Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at Gilman, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lakeland Co-op 14, Medford-Rib Lake 0.

Next: Houghton-Hancock, Mich. at Medford-Rib Lake, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.; Northern Edge at Medford-Rib Lake, Saturday at 4 p.m.

CURLING

Stevens Point varsity boys over Medford 7-3

Stevens Point varsity girls over Medford 11-5

Next: Wausau West at Medford, Jan. 22 at 3:45 p.m.