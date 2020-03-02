1/31-2/1 prep weekend scoreboard
GYMNASTICS
Antigo Invitational-Maroon Division
1. Marshfield, 139.025
2. Medford, 132.475
3. Manitowoc, 132.175
4. West Bend West, 128.975
5. Ashland, 126.475
6. Escanaba, Mich. 117.2
7. Washburn, 34.85
Medford sets school record with team score.
Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
West Central Wisconsin JV Challenge at Menomonie
Medford places 6th with 102.5 points. Matthew Gebert wins 113-pound championship. Blake Schilling 2nd at 120 pounds.
Next: Medford hosts Great Northern Conference tournament, Saturday at 10 a.m.
Cornell-Gilman at Clear Lake Lakeland Conference Duals, no report.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 83, Tomahawk 18
Next: Merrill at Medford, Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 67, Spencer 41
Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 84, Tomahawk 48
Next: Medford at Wausau West, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52
Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Medford 5, Chequamegon Co-op 3
Next: GNC Tournament Quarterfinal, #7 Medford at #2 Lakeland, Tuesday at 7 p.m.