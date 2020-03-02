1/31-2/1 prep weekend scoreboard

GYMNASTICS

Antigo Invitational-Maroon Division

1. Marshfield, 139.025

2. Medford, 132.475

3. Manitowoc, 132.175

4. West Bend West, 128.975

5. Ashland, 126.475

6. Escanaba, Mich. 117.2

7. Washburn, 34.85

Medford sets school record with team score.

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

West Central Wisconsin JV Challenge at Menomonie

Medford places 6th with 102.5 points. Matthew Gebert wins 113-pound championship. Blake Schilling 2nd at 120 pounds.

Next: Medford hosts Great Northern Conference tournament, Saturday at 10 a.m.

Cornell-Gilman at Clear Lake Lakeland Conference Duals, no report.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 83, Tomahawk 18

Next: Merrill at Medford, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 67, Spencer 41

Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 84, Tomahawk 48

Next: Medford at Wausau West, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Medford 5, Chequamegon Co-op 3

Next: GNC Tournament Quarterfinal, #7 Medford at #2 Lakeland, Tuesday at 7 p.m.