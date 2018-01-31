1/30 prep scoreboard
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 45, Antigo 37
Next: Mosinee (6-2 GNC, 11-4) at Medford (5-2, 9-6), Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 55, Prentice 45
Rib Lake (7-5, 10-6) moves within a game of first-place Phillips (8-4, 11-4) in Marawood North.
Next: Auburndale at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Colby 62, Gilman 48
Dallas Skabroud 22 points in the loss.
Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilman 81, Spencer 24
Emma Warner scores 17, Grace Grunseth 16 in lopsided win.
Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Waupaca 6, Medford 1
Alex Carstensen scores Medford’s goal with a Charlie Branstetter assist.
Next: Medford at Mosinee Co-op, Thursday at 7 p.m.
CURLING
Medford varsity girls 7-4 over Marshfield
Marshfield varsity boys 10-2 over Medford
Medford boys-girls JV 7-5 over Marshfield JV boys
Next: Medford at Stevens Point, Thursday at 3 p.m.