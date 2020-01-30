Breaking News

Home / The Star News

1/28 prep scoreboard



Medford's Clay Bowe watches for a signal from the official as he tries to finish off a pin against Mosinee's Ben Folwarski during their 182-pound match Tuesday. Bowe got his pin in 1:04. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Ty Baker swoops around Michael Ouimette and under the basket for a reverse lay-up that gives the Raiders a 43-36 lead during their 62-53 win at Lakeland Tuesday. Photo by Brett LaBore/The Lakeland TimesMedford guard Sierra Hanson fires a pass across the court during the Raiders' 56-52 loss at Lakeland Tuesday night. Photo by Brett LaBore/The Lakeland TimesGilman's Tatum Weir takes advantage of good rebounding position during the Pirates' 69-62 win at Colby Tuesday night. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographMedford's Karlee Westrich throws her rock, while Sarah Dake and Lyza Brandner start sweeping during the fourth end of the girls' curling loss to Marshfield Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 8:31am mattf

WRESTLING
Medford 58, Mosinee 15
Medford goes to 4-0 in GNC
Next: Medford (4-0) at Tomahawk (4-0), Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 62, Lakeland 53
Peyton Kuhn 28 points
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 55, Prentice 47
Levi Ewan 15 points
Next: Rib Lake at Lake Holcombe, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Bruce 61, Gilman 52
Andrew Hecker 25 points
Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeland 56, Medford 52
Medford nearly erases 21-point deficit in last six minutes
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 69, Colby 62
Emma Grunseth 20 points, 14 rebounds
Emma Warner 12 points, 11 rebounds
Next: Gilman at Loyal, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 38, Tomahawk 34
Nellie Hopkins 19 points and 8 rebounds
Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

CURLING
Marshfield over Medford boys 10-2
Marshfield over Medford girls 13-2
Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Thursday at 3 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here