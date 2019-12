12/6-7 weekend prep scoreboard

MEDFORD HOT COCOA GYMNASTICS INVITATIONAL

1. Medford Co-op, 129.2

2. Rhinelander, 111.85

3. Chequamegon, 105.05

4. Mosinee, 93.8

All-around champion: Brooklyn Bilz, Medford, 33.175

Balance beam champion: Brooklyn Bilz, Medford, 9.0

Floor exercise champion: Anna Wanke, Medford, 8.8

Uneven bars champion: Makala Ulrich, Medford, 7.85

Vault champion: Kristina Peterson, Chequamegon, 8.5

Next: Medford at Rhinelander Snowflake Invitational, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

WAUSAU WEST WRESTLING INVITATIONAL

Medford takes 1st place out of 8 teams

Medford 51, Tomah 23

Medford 43, Wausau West 31

Medford 57, Sauk Prairie 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Medford 27

Medford 46, Stevens Point 25

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 70, Antigo 46

Peyton Kuhn 23 points, Logan Baumgartner 15

Next: Medford at Marathon, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 53, Edgar 51

Nick Gerstberger 17 points, Steven Petkau 16 points

Next: Rib Lake at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 94, Gilman 52

Andrew Hecker 23 points for Gilman

Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 61, Antigo 32

Marissa Fronk 15 points, 6 steals for Medford

Next: Prentice at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Edgar 60, Rib Lake 30

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Medford 5, Merrill Co-op 0

AJ Adleman a school-record third career shutout in goal

Carter Pernsteiner 2 goals, including a penalty shot

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Western Wisconsin Stars 13, Medford-Rib Lake 2

Emily Schafer two third-period goals for Raiders

Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Houghton-Hancock, Mich. DH, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.