1/26-27 Weekend Prep Scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 56, Prentice 40

Redmen (9-2) take a 1.5-game lead over Prentice (8-4) in Marawood North behind Katie Cardey’s 37 points.

Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Medford 63, Ashland 37

Raiders outscore the Oredockers 34-17 in the second half.

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 71, Granton 19

Emma Warner and Grace Grunseth with 16 points apiece.

Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 64, Ashland 41

Medford uses 43-8 mid game run to blow out the Oredockers

Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Antigo Invitational White Division

1. Rhinelander, 117.825

2. Mosinee, 107.725

3. Medford, 101.65

4. Kaukauna, 101.275

5. Chequamegon, 94.55

6. Lakeland, 56.525

7. Washburn, 47.95

Medford’s Karlee Batchelder 3rd on the vault (8.2).

Next: Marshfield at Medford, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fond du Lac Co-op Warbirds tournament (played in Beaver Dam)

Brookfield Glacier 4, Medford 0

Fond du Lac Co-op Warbirds 12, Medford 0

Lakeland Co-op 8, Medford 0

1. Warbirds, 3-0; 2. Brookfield, 2-1; 3. Lakeland, 1-2; 4. Medford, 0-3.

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Friday at 6 p.m.