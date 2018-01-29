Home / The Star News / 1/26-27 Weekend Prep Scoreboard

1/26-27 Weekend Prep Scoreboard



Rib Lake's Katie Cardey goes up for two of her career-high 37 points during Rib Lake's 56-40 win over Prentice Friday night. The win puts Rib Lake in the Marawood North driver's seat with five league games left. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star NewsMedford's Jacie Gajewski splits Ashland defenders Cassie Perry and Justine Barningham on her way to a late basket in Medford's 63-37 win Friday in game one of a varsity doubleheader at Raider Hall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Dain Strick bats the basketball away from Ashland guard Ethan Brown during the second half of Medford's 64-41 win in game two of Friday's doubleheader at Raider Hall. Medford turned 39 Oredocker turnovers into 37 points, keying the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Shelby Winchell gets some height on her jump during the balance beam competition at Saturday's Antigo Invitational. Winchell placed 23rd in the event. The Raiders finished third in the White Division. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 9:27am mattf
Rib Lake girls get a big win; Medford sweeps Ashland in hoops

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 56, Prentice 40
Redmen (9-2) take a 1.5-game lead over Prentice (8-4) in Marawood North behind Katie Cardey’s 37 points.
Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Medford 63, Ashland 37
Raiders outscore the Oredockers 34-17 in the second half.
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 71, Granton 19
Emma Warner and Grace Grunseth with 16 points apiece.
Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 64, Ashland 41
Medford uses 43-8 mid game run to blow out the Oredockers
Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS
Antigo Invitational White Division
1. Rhinelander, 117.825
2. Mosinee, 107.725
3. Medford, 101.65
4. Kaukauna, 101.275
5. Chequamegon, 94.55
6. Lakeland, 56.525
7. Washburn, 47.95
Medford’s Karlee Batchelder 3rd on the vault (8.2).
Next: Marshfield at Medford, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Fond du Lac Co-op Warbirds tournament (played in Beaver Dam)
Brookfield Glacier 4, Medford 0
Fond du Lac Co-op Warbirds 12, Medford 0
Lakeland Co-op 8, Medford 0
1. Warbirds, 3-0; 2. Brookfield, 2-1; 3. Lakeland, 1-2; 4. Medford, 0-3.
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Friday at 6 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here